Elron scraps Russian language announcements at Tallinn station

Elron's marketing and communications manager Katrin Kulderknup said on Thursday the company had wanted to update its announcements since the start of the year, but it had not been possible due to technical problems.

Until the company's technology is updated, it will only make announcements in Estonian and English will be added in the future. Elron's website continues to display information in Estonian, Russian and English.

Kulderknup said the website data shows 50 percent of passengers view the site in Estonian and half in English or Russian. Its English language content has increased in recent years.

She said, historically, announcements have been made in Estonian and Russian as many passengers are Russian speakers and trains also depart eastwards.

"So until now, the second announcement was in Russian. In recent years, the number of passengers speaking other languages has increased precisely because of English-speaking passengers. We understand that the transition to English language announcements is necessary, and at the same time, the expectation to abandon the Russian language is justified and has recently grown," she said.

GoWire, the announcement service operator, said complaints had been received from customers and passersby after Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February.

