Elron to increase speed of Tallinn-Keila trains

Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Following the revamp of the Tallinn-Keila railway segment, Elron plans to improve the efficiency of the route's traffic with high-speed trains that make fewer stops and run more frequently.

Ronnie Kongo, head of sales and development at Elron, said that the work on the Tallinn-Keila railway section is still ongoing and it is unknown when the service frequency will be increased.

"Express trains, such as some Tallinn-Tartu train, often make few stops. We do not expect quite as much traffic on the westbound route, so we prefer to operate trains at a slower pace and skip only a few stations. Also, in this context, 'high-speed train' does not necessarily refer to new trains with faster speeds, but rather to the fact that the timetable includes trains that do not stop at every station," Kongo said.

The line will be served by the same trains that are currently running westbound, Kongo explained. During peak hours, however, some trains will make fewer stops and follow to a tighter timetable than they do now.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

