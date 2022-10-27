Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

Elron trains in Tallinn.
Elron trains in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Trains are delayed across Estonia on Thursday evening due to a communication cable failure, Estonian Railways said. Rail replacement buses are in operation.

Elron is asking passengers to keep an eye on updates on the company's website.

It is not yet known when the problem will be fixed as the fault's cause is still being identified, said Estonian Railways communications manager Monika Lilles.

"Unfortunately, I cannot give the exact reason. This will become clear once the fault has been identified," Lilles said.

Traffic controllers are not currently able to see what is happening and trains is being directed manually, she added.

Passenger Jüri Metssalu told ERR his train is delayed by approximately two hours but moving. No one has any more information than the media.

"You can see people in reflective vests coordinating the matter at [level] crossings," he said.

"No one knows exactly why this is happening. A customer service representative says that at every station we stop at, the driver gets a new order."

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Merili Nael, Helen Wright

