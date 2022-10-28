Clocks to jump back an hour night before Sunday

A clock on the window of the Käru Museum.
A clock on the window of the Käru Museum. Source: Sergei Trofimov
Estonia is set to switch to winter time the night before Sunday, with all clocks going back an hour.

The clocks will be turned back one hour at 4 a.m. in the entire European Union.

Because there is no recent information to suggest the EU has gotten anywhere in terms of giving up switching between summer and winter time, clocks will jump forward an hour on the last Sunday of March, which is when we will switch back to summer time.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

