Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

From May of next year, Tallinn plans to hike the price of some tickets by a third. For example, a one-hour ticket would cost €2 instead of €1.5.

The municipal council's draft regulation permits substantial price increases for hourly and short-term season tickets, as well as Aegna ferry tickets. 30-day season tickets will not rise in price.

A one-hour fare on Tallinn's buses, trams and trolleybuses will cost €2 instead of €1.5 and a concessionary ticket will be €1 instead of €0.75, which is a 33 percent increase.

A day ticket will cost €5.5 instead of the current €4.5.

It is also planned to hike the Aegna ferry ticket prices. A return fare will be €8 instead of €6.

The draft proposal indicates that the increase in ticket pricing is related to the increase in fuel costs. This measure is estimated to raise ticket sales by up to €400,000 next year.

According to the draft, the increased prices would become effective on May 1 of next year.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Tallinn City Government discussed the draft regulation, which must be approved by the Tallinn City Council.

