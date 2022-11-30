Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

News
Tallinn bus ticket validator.
Tallinn bus ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

From May of next year, Tallinn plans to hike the price of some tickets by a third. For example, a one-hour ticket would cost €2 instead of €1.5.

The municipal council's draft regulation permits substantial price increases for hourly and short-term season tickets, as well as Aegna ferry tickets. 30-day season tickets will not rise in price.

A one-hour fare on Tallinn's buses, trams and trolleybuses will cost €2 instead of €1.5 and a concessionary ticket will be €1 instead of €0.75, which is a 33 percent increase.

A day ticket will cost €5.5 instead of the current €4.5.

It is also planned to hike the Aegna ferry ticket prices. A return fare will be €8 instead of €6.

The draft proposal indicates that the increase in ticket pricing is related to the increase in fuel costs. This measure is estimated to raise ticket sales by up to €400,000 next year.

According to the draft, the increased prices would become effective on May 1 of next year.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Tallinn City Government discussed the draft regulation, which must be approved by the Tallinn City Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:52

Daily: Locals question minister's amendments to EDF training area plan

13:33

November inflation 21.4 percent

13:32

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

13:19

Tartu's 2023 budget up 12 percent on year, to €274 million

12:57

Daily: Commission report cites slow Estonian internet, telecoms blame state

12:53

Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

12:29

Estonia to get further €21 million for weapons given to Ukraine

12:00

Eesti 200 presents its national defense program

11:28

New quarries needed if Rail Baltica, highways to be built

11:10

Photos, video: Estonian Embassy in Washington suffers massive water damage

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

29.11

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

29.11

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

29.11

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

29.11

Rising prices see shoppers choosing eggs, butter over sweets, juice

29.11

Estonian interior minister not returning prime minister's calls

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: