Daily: Tallinn taxi drivers with limited Estonian skills find loophole

Taxi drivers whose Estonian skills are not strong enough to enable them to work in Tallinn are turning to neighboring municipalities, where their language levels are not tested in order to obtain the required licences, daily Postimees writes.

However, those who obtain licenses in neighboring municipalities are still able to serve customers in Tallinn, the report says.

According the the law, all taxi drivers must speak Estonian to a B1 level, however, cities are not legally required to check this.

The report also says, that, while the the Language Board (Keeleamet) usually receives just three to four complaints a month about taxi drivers who do not speak Estonian, this number increased in November.

--

