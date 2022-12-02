Daily: Tallinn taxi drivers with limited Estonian skills find loophole

A taxi displaying the Bolt logo (photo is illustrative).
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Taxi drivers whose Estonian skills are not strong enough to enable them to work in Tallinn are turning to neighboring municipalities, where their language levels are not tested in order to obtain the required licences, daily Postimees writes.

Acccording to a report by daily Postimees, taxi drivers whose Estonian language skills are not sufficient to allow them to work in Tallinn are turning to the city of Maardu, where their language skills are not checked, in order to obtain work permits.

However, those who obtain licenses in neighboring municipalities are still able to serve customers in Tallinn, the report says.

According the the law, all taxi drivers must speak Estonian to a B1 level, however, cities are not legally required to check this.

The report also says, that, while the the Language Board (Keeleamet) usually receives just three to four complaints a month about taxi drivers who do not speak Estonian, this number increased in November.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Postimees

