Kallas calls for Baltic cooperation during energy crisis

News
Kaja Kallas in Riga on December 9, 2022.
Kaja Kallas in Riga on December 9, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania need to work together during the current energy crisis and there are plans to create a regional supply agreement, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Friday in Riga.

Kallas met with the prime ministers of Latvia and Lithuania, Krišjanis Karinš and Ingrida Šimonyte, on Friday and discussed energy security and support for Ukraine.

Security of electricity and gas supply is ensured if the countries coordinate activities, both proactively and even more so during a potential crisis, the prime minister said in a statement.

"This is why Estonia, together with Latvia and Lithuania, would like to sign a regional agreement to provide consumers with gas in the event of a disruption in the security of supply. Energy savings are also important. We all need to make a concerted effort to reduce our consumption," she said.

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in Riga on December 9, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja

Kallas said the countries have made "very important" decisions together this year to end dependence on Russian energy.

"We've managed to break free [from] Russian gas and at the same time ensure that we continue to have the security of gas supply in the region. In addition, we have already ended electricity trade with Russia in spring," said Kallas.

Speaking about the Russian crude oil price cap, agreed upon by the G7 and EU, she said discussions will continue in January as "more needs to be done to reduce Russian energy revenues".

Kaja Kallas, Krišjanis Karinš and Ingrida Šimonyte in Riga on December 9, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja

The prime ministers also discussed Ukraine and said support will continue "for as long as it takes until Ukraine wins this war".

"Russian soldiers must leave Ukrainian territory. This is the way to peace. Talks of peace or a ceasefire today are dangerous. This serves Russian military interests. A pause would give them time to prepare a new offensive as well as train the mobilized," Kallas emphasized.

Estonia will takeover the rotating head of the Baltic Council of Ministers next year.

The prime minister's remarks can be read here in full.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:58

Kallas calls for Baltic cooperation during energy crisis

19:16

Lithuania's Venipak parcel machines expand to Estonia

19:01

Weather service issues slippery roads, low visibility warning

18:41

Officials: Estonia must prepare for possible new wave of Ukraine refugees

18:23

Estonia sends more generators, power banks and buses to Ukraine

17:24

Operail sells off rolling stock located in Ukraine

16:56

Municipalities to decide on electric scooter speed limits

16:07

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

15:19

Estonian national carrier joins Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative

14:25

Ekspress Grupp acquires Lithuanian online news portal lrytas.lt

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

08.12

Estonian government establishes Defense Forces division under NATO Updated

08.12

US deploying HIMARS platoon, infantry company to Estonia Updated

10.10

EU wants to limit 'fast-fashion' imports

08.12

Finland agrees to take on Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Estonia

08.12

Regulator: Broadcasting TV Rain in Estonia needs to stop

08.12

Toidupank: Situation today very much like crisis of 2009 onward

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: