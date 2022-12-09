Kallas calls for Baltic cooperation during energy crisis

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania need to work together during the current energy crisis and there are plans to create a regional supply agreement, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Friday in Riga.

Kallas met with the prime ministers of Latvia and Lithuania, Krišjanis Karinš and Ingrida Šimonyte, on Friday and discussed energy security and support for Ukraine.

Security of electricity and gas supply is ensured if the countries coordinate activities, both proactively and even more so during a potential crisis, the prime minister said in a statement.

"This is why Estonia, together with Latvia and Lithuania, would like to sign a regional agreement to provide consumers with gas in the event of a disruption in the security of supply. Energy savings are also important. We all need to make a concerted effort to reduce our consumption," she said.

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in Riga on December 9, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja

Kallas said the countries have made "very important" decisions together this year to end dependence on Russian energy.

"We've managed to break free [from] Russian gas and at the same time ensure that we continue to have the security of gas supply in the region. In addition, we have already ended electricity trade with Russia in spring," said Kallas.

Speaking about the Russian crude oil price cap, agreed upon by the G7 and EU, she said discussions will continue in January as "more needs to be done to reduce Russian energy revenues".

Kaja Kallas, Krišjanis Karinš and Ingrida Šimonyte in Riga on December 9, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja

The prime ministers also discussed Ukraine and said support will continue "for as long as it takes until Ukraine wins this war".

"Russian soldiers must leave Ukrainian territory. This is the way to peace. Talks of peace or a ceasefire today are dangerous. This serves Russian military interests. A pause would give them time to prepare a new offensive as well as train the mobilized," Kallas emphasized.

Estonia will takeover the rotating head of the Baltic Council of Ministers next year.

The prime minister's remarks can be read here in full.

Always good to meet with @krisjaniskarins and @IngridaSimonyte.



Baltic cooperation has been key this year - thank you Latvia for chairing, Estonia's turn next.



We've done a lot to ensure #energy security of our region. Part of it is energy saving – must make joint efforts. 1/ pic.twitter.com/mtlcIOOCaz — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 9, 2022

