Analysts believe interest rate hikes will not rein in inflation quickly

News
Money.
Money. Source: ERR
News

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by another 0.5 points this week seeking to slow down rapid price advance. While this will render borrowing more expensive still, analysts in Estonia do not believe the move could quickly bring inflation in under control.

While the ECB's recent rate hike is more modest than previous ones, it will likely not be the last. The base rate also hikes Euribor based on which loan and leasing payments are calculated. The new hike will add roughly €50 to the monthly payment of the average Estonian home loan just north of €100,000.

"Having come from 0 percent to 2.5 percent in six months, interest payments have grown by over €200," said Kristo Aab, analyst at LHV.

"If I had to put together a family budget based on loan expenses today, I would count on Euribor hitting at least 4 percent. Thinking about the effect this will have on companies, many households will have to give up non-essential products and services," said Peter Priisalm from asset managers Avaron.

While the ECB hopes the interest rate hikes will slow down inflation, analysts suggest this will not be achieved quickly.

It could happen should we see a much deeper recession than what the ECB forecasts today," Priisalm said.

"Eurozone inflation is mostly down to energy that has made up 40-50 percent of it and is relatively difficult to affect using interest rates. Rather, the danger is that while energy prices are transferred directly, it is easy to hike other prices in their shadow, analyst for SEB Mihkel Nestor said.

Analysts believe the rates will be hiked again in February and March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:51

Census: More people of retirement age in Estonia employed than ever before

11:43

Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles Updated

11:01

US infantry unit arrives in Estonia

10:32

Tallinn ring road designs complete as funding issues delay construction

09:46

Eesti Energia CEO would use Estlink 3 to link Baltic wind farms

08:53

Analysts believe interest rate hikes will not rein in inflation quickly

15.12

Hiiumaa storm damage repaired, work continues in Saaremaa

15.12

Three killed in collision on Jõhvi-Tartu highway

15.12

Weather warnings lifted across Estonia

15.12

Tallinn fines maintenance companies €270,000 for poor snow removal

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

15.12

Three killed in collision on Jõhvi-Tartu highway

15.12

Tallinn fines maintenance companies €270,000 for poor snow removal

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

15.12

Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

15.12

Weather warnings lifted across Estonia

15.12

Reorganization at Viking Line costs 175 Estonians jobs

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: