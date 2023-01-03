Harju County sees around 2,600 power outages after overnight snowfall

The heavy overnight snowfall has caused power outages across central and northern Estonia, with Harju County heaviest hit. Around 2,600 customers were without electricity in that county as of Tuesday morning.

Hardi Puusepp, control center unit manager at grid management firm Elektrilevi, said: "The heavy snowfall that fell during the night started to weigh the trees and branches down on to the power lines. At the moment, the most difficult situation is in Harju County, where just under 3,000 customers were without power as of 10 a.m. Additionally, there are also more faults than average in many other counties. The forecast is also for more snowfall."

Elektrilevi has pressed into action additional brigades, to resolve outages as soon as possible, thuogh conditions are not favorable and new faults are being reported all the time, Puusepp added.

That the snowfall hit Estonia's most populous county, ie. Harju, is also a factor, with the commuter belt zone in municipalities such as Kuusalu, Rae and Anija being affected in particular, Elektrilevi says.

Puusepp said the aim was to get most of the network back on line by evening.

Elektrilevi requests all power outages be reported via its MARU app (link in Estonian), which is the fastest way to do so.

Elektrilevi runs an outages map updated in real time, here.

