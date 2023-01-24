'Ringvaade' shopping basket price rose 23 percent on year to January

The price of a basket of supermarket goods rose 23 percent on year to January, ETV investigative show "Ringvaade" reported Monday.

"Ringvaade" uses the same selection of goods (see below) in its price comparison, and has been doing so for over a decade.

Whereas in January 2022, the price of the food basket stood at €29.89, it now costs €36.72, "Ringvaade" reported.

Of individual items, a 500g pack of sour cream (hapukoor) saw the largest price hike, of 55 percent, to January this year. This product now costs €1.69, "Ringvaade" said.

A 500g pack of minced meat saw a 50 percent rise to €3.59, while the price of a more region-specific item, a 250g can of sprats (kilu) also rose by around a half, to €2.99.

One staple which has not seen any inflation is a 500g packet of rice, which remains at €1.49.

"Ringvaade's" shopping basket as of January 2023 (brand name noted where relevant):

Item January 2022 price January 2023 price % change "Leibur" rye bread 300g pack €0.99 €1.19 +19% 600g "Rakvere" Lastevorst sausage €2.89 €2.99 +3.5% 200g tub of "Merevaik" cream cheese €1.59 €1.79 +13% 1 liter "Alma" plain yoghurt €1.79 €1.85 +3.4% 500g "Eesti" sliced yellow cheese €5.99 €6.49 +8.4% 1kg "Ariel" washing powder €4.66 €6.83 +47% 1kg bananas €1.39 €1.59 +14% Milk, 1 liter €0.65 €0.85 +31% 250g "Tallinna" canned sprats €1.99 €2.99 +50% 500g Sour cream (20 percent fat) €1.09 €1.69 +55% 500g "Maks&Moorits" minced meat €2.39 € 3.59 +50% 100g "Kalev" milk chocolate with nuts €1.59 €1.79 +13% 500g "Veski mati" long-grain rice €1.49 €1.49 - 500ml "A. le Coq" premium can of beer €1.39 €1.59 +14%

