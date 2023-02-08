Government to tie passing of two bills to confidence vote

News
Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government has decided to tie two bills currently in Riigikogu proceedings to a vote of confidence in the cabinet and will propose conducting the bills' second readings and passing them into law on February 13.

Tied to a vote of confidence in the government will be amendments to the Classified Information of Foreign States Act and the Public Information Act, as well as amendments to the Waste Act, Packaging Act and Tobacco Act.

The aim of the first package of amendments is to ensure national security and foreign communication while protecting classified information from falling into the hands of individuals without proper security clearance. The bill aims to update requirements for working with classified information and introduce new regulation governing paperless principles, methods and aids.

The bill expands the decision-making capacity of information creators in terms of removing classified status of information prematurely. Heads of security agencies and the Estonian Defense Forces would be given the right to decide whether to declassify information sooner. The same right will be extended to ministers and the state secretary over information created in the administrative area of ministries or the Government Office.

The procedure of giving persons not in public service access to classified information will also be rendered more flexible.

The other bill is aimed at avoiding negative environmental effects created by single-use plastic products and adopting a corresponding EU directive. Changes concern marketing restrictions for single-use plastic products, reduced consumption, manufacturer's responsibility, consumer awareness and waste sorting.

The bill aims to reduce single-use plastic products consumption by 2026. For example, food and drink can only be served in reusable containers at public events starting January 1, 2024. By the year 2029, 90 percent of single-use plastic drink bottles need to be sorted.

Both bills were initiated by the Government of the Republic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

18:01

Nestor: Loan debts in Estonia have never been so low

17:31

ESTSOF six-day selection process in brief

17:07

Government to tie passing of two bills to confidence vote

16:45

Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

16:38

Russia reduces embassy staff to required level

16:15

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

15:46

Maasikas: Ukraine peace plan does not include immediately attainable goals

15:44

EFIS chief: 2024 state budget major challenge for Russia as war continues

15:25

Kumu Art Museum shows notable films on architecture, urban vision

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

07.02

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

07.02

Reform the only party against moving weekend public holidays to weekdays

12:44

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

07.02

January food prices: Rally continues

11:35

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

07.02

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: