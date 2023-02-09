Culture ministry allocates €20,000 to repair contemporary art museum's roof

News
Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM).
Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

€20,000 will be given to the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia by the Ministry of Culture to fix the institution's damaged roof.

The Tallinn museum operates out of a 450-square-meter former industrial building that has not been renovated and does not have a heating system. The roof has been damaged by water.

The ministry gives the facility annually €30,000 to cover operational costs but has so far rejected requests for extra funding.

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE), told "Aktuaalne kaamera" said, after discussions on Thursday, the museum estimates €20,000 will cover repair work on the roof.

"We are ready to help with this immediately," she said and added that once the roof is repaired the ministry will discuss how to proceed.

EKKM CEO Kadi Kesküla confirmed the money for the roof had been pledged by the ministry but said bigger concerns persist.

"Our concern is about the funding of culture more broadly. We have also discussed this and we very much hope that spring will perhaps be a better time for us to move forward on the basis of what we have discussed today," Kesküla told AK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:27

Falling dairy prices may reach stores in April

21:10

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

20:55

Culture ministry allocates €20,000 to repair contemporary art museum's roof

20:47

Gallery: Valaste waterfall freezes in sub-zero temperatures

20:24

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

17:53

Big companies now on hook for annual sustainability report as well

17:28

Jüri Ratas: I wish for the voters a clear mind

17:19

Second 'Valimisstuudio' election debate on education, science and culture

16:52

Estonian municipalities continue to close public libraries

16:22

TalTech professor urges network fee pricing revamp, keeping oil shale

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

08.02

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

08.02

Nestor: Loan debts in Estonia have never been so low

08.02

Fermi Energia selects technology for its nuclear plant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: