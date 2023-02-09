Culture ministry allocates €20,000 to repair contemporary art museum's roof

€20,000 will be given to the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia by the Ministry of Culture to fix the institution's damaged roof.

The Tallinn museum operates out of a 450-square-meter former industrial building that has not been renovated and does not have a heating system. The roof has been damaged by water.

The ministry gives the facility annually €30,000 to cover operational costs but has so far rejected requests for extra funding.

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE), told "Aktuaalne kaamera" said, after discussions on Thursday, the museum estimates €20,000 will cover repair work on the roof.

"We are ready to help with this immediately," she said and added that once the roof is repaired the ministry will discuss how to proceed.

EKKM CEO Kadi Kesküla confirmed the money for the roof had been pledged by the ministry but said bigger concerns persist.

"Our concern is about the funding of culture more broadly. We have also discussed this and we very much hope that spring will perhaps be a better time for us to move forward on the basis of what we have discussed today," Kesküla told AK.

--

