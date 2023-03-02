Isamaa awaiting OK from Appointments Committee candidate

Isamaa party chair Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Isamaa party chair Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The coalition Isamaa is awaiting consent from its new candidate for the Appointments Committee, a body tasked with presenting proposals regarding the appointments of members to the supervisory boards of partially state-owned companies. Both party chair Helir-Valdor Seeder and Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) have previously confirmed to ERR that a new candidate has been found.

Isamaa communications chief Viljar Voog told ERR that a potential candidate for member of the Appointments Committee has been found, but the party is still awaiting their consent.

"Negotiations are ongoing," Voog said.

"Unfortunately, these are dominoes that are slow to fall: one person asks for time to think about it and ultimately unfortunately decides to turn down the offer, which means reaching out to the next one, who takes time to think..." he explained. "Negotiating with several candidates at once would still be unfair to someone."

Seeder told ERR in the second week of February that a candidate had been found and could soon be divulged.

Two weeks ago, however, Danilson-Järg promised ERR that she would announce the name of the new candidate in the week ahead of Independence Day.

"I'll name them next week," she said on February 17. "Negotiations are underway with our coalition partners, and the person themselves has given their consent."

Three years ago, Jüri Ratas' (Center) second government appointed the members of the new Appointments Committee, tasked with presenting proposals regarding the appointments of members to the supervisory boards of partially state-owned companies, on January 9; the committee officially started work on January 27.

Its three-year mandate drew to an end late this January, however the current Reform-Isamaa-SDE government coalition has been unable to confirm the committee's new lineup due to disagreements regarding the competence of Isamaa candidate Jüri Raatma. Following opposition sparked by his announcement as candidate, Raatma himself withdrew his candidacy for the position.

In accordance with the State Assets Act, the Appointment Committee is tasked with making proposals to the administrator of the state holding in a relevant company regarding the selection of candidates for membership on the company's supervisory board and the recalling thereof as well as the number of supervisory board members, the duration of their mandate as well as their pay.

A total of nearly 120 members sit on the supervisory boards of companies partially owned by the Estonian state.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

