Justice minister to reveal new Appointments Committee candidate next week

Lea Danilson-Järg.
Lea Danilson-Järg. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) has promised to confirm the name of a new candidate for a role on the Appointments Committee next week. Jüri Raatma, who was previously put forward for a role on the committee by Isamaa, was not approved by the coalition partners.

"I will make the nomination next week," said Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa). "Negotiations with the coalition partners are ongoing and the person involved has given their agreement," she added.

The justice minister did not want to disclose the name of the person who has been selected before they have received final approval. "You will know once it has is decided," Danilson-Järg said.

The most recent mandate of the Appointments Committee, which is tasked with presenting proposals regarding the appointments of members to the supervisory boards of companies, which are partly state-owned, expired at the end of January.  

So far, the coalition has failed to confirm, who will be involved in the new set up.

Problems previously arose after Jüri Raatma, who had been put forward for the committee by Isamaa withdrew his candidacy when opposition from the coalition partners became public.

The total number of members on the supervisory boards of  Estonian state-owned companies is around 120.

--

