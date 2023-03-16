MEP Marina Kaljurand not taking up Riigikogu seat

News
MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE).
MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE) says she will not take up her Riigikogu seat, and will remain a member of the European Parliament. Tallinn Zoo director Tiit Maran will take her place as alternate member.

Sitting MEPs may not hold Riigikogu seats also. Maran is not a Social Democrats (SDE) party member, but ran on the party's list and will sit in its Riigikogu group.

Kaljurand noted on her social media account that she had: "Decided to continue in the European Parliament. I think that in the current situation, I will be more helpful, more useful, and I can do more for Estonia there."

The MEP also said that she was influenced by who her replacement would be, ie. Maran, who she described as a "very dignified person" who would complement SDE's ranks at the Riigikogu, particularly on key issues to the party like the environment and climate change.

"My replacement member will be Tiit Maran, whom we all know as the director of the zoo, but who we will soon get to know as a member of the Riigikogu," she noted.

Tiit Maran. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Maran had also told ERR on Wednesday that he would be going to parliament, listing its environment committee as one possible area he could work in once there.

Marina Kaljurand received 4,145 votes in the Harju and Rapla counties electoral district.

Kaljurand ran in the SDE number one spot, Maran was second on the party's list and polled at 709 votes.

The party picked up 9 seats overall.

Under Estonia's electoral system, when an elected MP vacates the seat for any reason – in Kaljurand's case to retain her MEP seat – the next candidate on the party's ordered list not to have won a seat takes their place. Should the original incumbent return to the Riigkogu, this alternate MP must make way for them.

It is precisely the machinations of the system that prompts parties to run "vote magnet" candidates top of the list, even as these may be unlikely to take up a seat. Excess votes a popular candidate accrues over and above the quota needed for a seat can be distributed to members further down on the same list, and enable them to win a seat in this way or, as in this case, to be promoted to the Riigikogu if the elected MP does not take up their seat.

The next European elections take place next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

It may take a few days for lower fuel prices to reach gas stations

12:56

AI platform takes part in national e-dictation, throws in a few errors

12:29

Jaak Aaviksoo: Billions instead of millions

12:22

Court rules libel damages stand in radio host racial slurs petition case

11:04

One dead in overnight Saaremaa village house fire

10:34

State puts former national museum building in Tartu back on auction

10:32

Selling tickets could help keep public transport going

10:08

'Esimene stuudio': Coalition negotiators so far undecided on state finances

08:50

Finnish president: Turkey may approve NATO application on Friday

08:19

Foreign minister calls for halving of US$60 Russian oil price cap

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

15.03

ERR in Donbas takes a flight in Ukrainian combat helicopter

15.03

Estonia's trade with Central Asian countries explodes

07:35

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

15.03

Gallery: Recent election results clear signal to Russia, says Steinmeier

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: