Ida-Viru County schools welcome potential teachers during open days

News
Marina Leštšenko took part in a taster day at Sinimäe Basic School.
Marina Leštšenko took part in a taster day at Sinimäe Basic School. Source: ERR
News

Starting from the next academic year, Estonian-speaking teachers in Ida-Viru County will receive higher salaries than those working elsewhere in Estonia. A week of trial days is currently underway in Ida-Viru County, where those wishing to become teachers in the region can familiarize themselves with the county's schools.

This week, around a dozen educational establishments in Ida-Viru County are welcoming potential new teachers during their first ever open days.

"Open days give teachers the chance to get to know a school and get a feel for its energy. It also gives us a chance to get to know the teachers," explained Aljona Kordonchuk, head teacher of Sinimäe Basic School.

Kristiina Raidvere from Paide is one of more than 50 people, who have come to take part in the open days. She is open to the possibility of moving to Ida-Viru County in the future.

"I really like Sillamäe, because the apartments in the center of town are so nicely situated in the forest by the sea. It would be a beautiful place to live," she said.

Marina Leštšenko, a second-year student at the University of Tartu's Narva College said, that she would be interested in staying in Ida-Viru County and becoming a teacher, if she could find a suitable place to live there once she graduates. This week, she attended a trial lesson at Sinimäe Basic School.

"I've heard a lot about this school because an acquaintance of mine volunteers here and has talked a lot about it. I' also interested in the fact that it's a new school in a small town, so I wanted to see it," she said.

Leštšenko added, that the possibility of earning a good salary was one of the main reasons why she is considering becoming a teacher in Ida-Viru County.

"Of course, the higher salary and also the fact that there are a lot of language immersion programs in Ida-Viru County, which I have heard are very effective," she said.

Kerda Eiert, head of the Ida-Viru County Education Cluster, said that a potential salary of almost €3,000 a month had significantly increased teachers' interest in coming to work in the county's educational institutions.

"Salary is definitely the thing that has put the wheels in motion," said Eiert. However, she added that money was not the only factor people were considering when weighing up the possibility of relocating to Ida-Viru County.

"People are still asking what the living conditions are like here and what there is to do when the working day is over," Eiert said.

More than 150 new teachers are currently being sought by educational establishments in Ida-Viru County to begin work at the start of the next school year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:43

Motor insurance green cards no longer valid in Russia from June

14:16

Kristina Kallas: No tax can be hiked until spending in check Updated

14:08

Global Estonian Report: April 5-12

13:30

Politico: Russia aggressively trying to rebuild spy networks in Europe

13:28

Finnish SDP leader Sanna Marin to step down

13:07

Rural Affairs Ministry withholds approval for food security bill

13:00

Roadbuilding and maintenance to shrink by a fifth

12:30

Ida-Viru County schools welcome potential teachers during open days

11:59

March in Estonian supermarkets: Food price surges slowing decisively

11:42

Bird-nesting season felling moratorium awaits new government approval

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

04.04

Economic Affairs Ministry official found in financial conflict of interest Updated

04.04

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

04.04

Stoicescu: Rising Kremlin paranoia behind Russian military blogger slaying

04.04

Gallery: Finland welcomed as 31st ally on NATO Day Updated

04.04

City of Tallinn, rental firms in talks as e-scooter season arrives

04.04

ERR in Sweden: Joining NATO viable without changing policy, politicians say

04.04

Luminor fined €32,000 over online banking system issue

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: