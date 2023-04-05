Ida-Viru County schools welcome potential teachers during open days

Starting from the next academic year, Estonian-speaking teachers in Ida-Viru County will receive higher salaries than those working elsewhere in Estonia. A week of trial days is currently underway in Ida-Viru County, where those wishing to become teachers in the region can familiarize themselves with the county's schools.

This week, around a dozen educational establishments in Ida-Viru County are welcoming potential new teachers during their first ever open days.

"Open days give teachers the chance to get to know a school and get a feel for its energy. It also gives us a chance to get to know the teachers," explained Aljona Kordonchuk, head teacher of Sinimäe Basic School.

Kristiina Raidvere from Paide is one of more than 50 people, who have come to take part in the open days. She is open to the possibility of moving to Ida-Viru County in the future.

"I really like Sillamäe, because the apartments in the center of town are so nicely situated in the forest by the sea. It would be a beautiful place to live," she said.

Marina Leštšenko, a second-year student at the University of Tartu's Narva College said, that she would be interested in staying in Ida-Viru County and becoming a teacher, if she could find a suitable place to live there once she graduates. This week, she attended a trial lesson at Sinimäe Basic School.

"I've heard a lot about this school because an acquaintance of mine volunteers here and has talked a lot about it. I' also interested in the fact that it's a new school in a small town, so I wanted to see it," she said.

Leštšenko added, that the possibility of earning a good salary was one of the main reasons why she is considering becoming a teacher in Ida-Viru County.

"Of course, the higher salary and also the fact that there are a lot of language immersion programs in Ida-Viru County, which I have heard are very effective," she said.

Kerda Eiert, head of the Ida-Viru County Education Cluster, said that a potential salary of almost €3,000 a month had significantly increased teachers' interest in coming to work in the county's educational institutions.

"Salary is definitely the thing that has put the wheels in motion," said Eiert. However, she added that money was not the only factor people were considering when weighing up the possibility of relocating to Ida-Viru County.

"People are still asking what the living conditions are like here and what there is to do when the working day is over," Eiert said.

More than 150 new teachers are currently being sought by educational establishments in Ida-Viru County to begin work at the start of the next school year.

