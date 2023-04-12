Varbla residents surprised by nuclear power plant report

Varbla residents were shocked on Wednesday to find a nuclear power plant could potentially be built near their small town in the future. But some also see positives amongst the negatives.

A feasibility study carried out by the Ministry of Finance found several places in the country where a nuclear power plant could be built in the future. One of the places was Varbla, Pärnu County.

Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked locals what they thought of the news. Many had not yet heard about it.

"My heart started beating, my blood pressure rose because of it. No, I wouldn't want the Varbla nuclear plant. That's why I live here because here there are forests and seas. But wise men and women have looked at this matter, maybe it's not so bad. But are they the smartest, that is the question..." said Lembi.

Kairi told the show: "What do you mean, a nuclear plant? What do you mean, [it could come] to Varbla? There should be some beautiful places left in Estonia. We are plundering the forests, everything has been plundered. Why do we need this nuclear power plant? I think there are other alternatives where electricity can come from."

Areas where a future nuclear power plant could be built in Estonia. Source: ERR

Peeter Pung lives in the village of Pivarootsi which is 700 meters from the sea and not far from Varbla. He did not support the report's conclusion.

"If the government says that it must come here, then we can play democracy, we can have a little bit of fun. If the state can't build it itself, then surely private companies are going to see an opportunity to generate revenue. If decisions are made, then we are subject to them. Otherwise, we can simply move away from here," said Pung.

However, another Pivarootsi resident Andrus Vaarik said he did not mind a plant being built in the area in the future. If the Finns can do it, then why not the Estonians? he asked.

"Our own Estonian nuclear power plant, if the Estonians take care of it, I have nothing to fear. I'm a believer in science and progress in general, I like very modern things. I am very much in favor. The west [of Estonia] has always been poor and stunted. If more jobs come here and more life..." said Vaarik.

Lääneranna municipality Mayor Ingvar Saare said he has not looked at the issue as his mind has been occupied with issues arising from the closure of small countryside schools.

--

