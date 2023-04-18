Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

News
Cannabis farm discovered by Pärnu County police in 2021.
Cannabis farm discovered by Pärnu County police in 2021. Source: PPA
News

Recreational drug use is on the rise in Estonia. According to results from wastewater surveys, cocaine use has gone up the most in recent years, while the use of cannabis has seen the smallest increase. Despite the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) discovering and shutting down another cannabis farm early this year, it remains the most commonly used recreational drug in Estonia.

At the beginning of February, police in Rõuge Municipality, Võru County discovered a purpose-built cannabis plantation, the only one of its kind in Estonia.

"It was built on three floors. One above ground, where there were living quarters, and two floors underground. Both the cultivation and all the technology, including automated watering systems and the remote generator were underground. From the outside, you would not have been able to tell that it was a cannabis farm," said head of the criminal bureau of the Northern Prefecture Urmet Tambre.

Around €800,000 had been invested in setting up the farm. During the raid, somewhere in the region of 250 plants were seized, from which the ten suspects involved had hoped to earn more than €3 million a year.

"Some are suspected of growing cannabis, others are suspected of trafficking large quantities of the drug, or both. There also those suspected of aiding and abetting in these activities," said District Prosecutor Liis Vainola.

Although a few large cannabis farms and as many as a dozen smaller ones are discovered in Estonia each year, cannabis remains the most widely used drug in the country.

According to the Estonian National Institute for Health Development (TAI), amphetamines and cocaine, the use of which has soared in recent years, share second place.

"Cocaine has perhaps become cheaper over the years, and its purity has increased. This is why it has become such a popular drug. It is also often available to young people," said TAI researcher Katri Abel-Ollo.

According to Urmet Tambre, more people are getting involved in selling narcotics.

"In the old days this business was only for criminals, so to speak. However, nowadays, people who are completely unknown to the police, are the first to order substances and they then hope to get in on the action and make some money. This has made the situation a bit more complicated," said Tambre.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:45

Estonian written language sparked controversy even 400 year ago

12:15

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

11:46

Kallas: Forestry development plan to be passed as is

11:42

Riigikogu standing committees manned

11:00

Spring student festival gets underway in Tartu

10:23

Kalvi Kõva elected Võru mayor

09:48

Jõhvi Coding School to expand to Võru

09:16

State planning to borrow €1.3 billion in 2023

08:46

NGO supervisory board chair: Org unaware of for-profit Ukraine activities

08:09

Climate minister: Open and honest debate must accompany proposed green law

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: