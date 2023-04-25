Gallery: Porto Franco trial continues at Harju County Court

The so-called Porto Franco case trial continued on Tuesday at Harju County Court. The case concerns allegations of influence peddling at a Tallinn real estate development which engulfed the Center Party, and led to the collapse of the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition early in 2021.

In May last year, Hillal Teder, Mihhail Korb and the Center Party were charged of influence peddling. The Prosecutor's Office alleged, that Korb had used his position and closeness to Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) to obtain favorable terms for Teder in developing the Porto Franco site, which is close to the capital's ferry and cruise terminal harbor.

In return, Teder allegedly pledged €1 million as a donation to the Center Party.

The fee was initially set at €776,580, before being reduced by more than half to €301,000, following an alleged €120,000 donation to the Center Party by Teder.

Named after the central Tallinn real estate development which was the focal point of the allegations, the Porto Franco case has been divided into several sections. Charges were already brought against Teder and former finance ministry adviser Kersti Kracht, in April 2021, with each spending time in jail as a result.

The current trial is expected to last for around a year, with the last hearing scheduled for August 24, 2023 and a verdict due to arrive next fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!