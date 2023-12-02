City of Tallinn fines Porto Franco developers €90,000 over missed construction deadlines

News
The Porto Franco development on Tallinn harbor's waterfront.
The Porto Franco development on Tallinn harbor's waterfront. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Developers of the Porto Franco site in Tallinn's Old City Harbor area have been fined €90,000 by the City of Tallinn over missed deadlines, including those relating to land use permissions, and the completion of the development's promenade zone.

The fine was reached as part of an out-of-court settlement and is lower than the €150,000 sum which the developers, Porto Franco OÜ and DeltaMax Group OÜ, could have been liable for.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik told ERR that the agreement was good for the city.

Terik said: "The negotiations were protracted, but we found a compromise via thee lawyers. Had it gone to the courts, I doubt that a court would have demanded the full amount of the fine in favor of the city."

Tiit Terik (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The sum of €90,000 was reached via out-of-court settlement; Tallinn City Government decided at a session on Thursday that developers Porto Franco OÜ and DeltaMax Group OÜ will be jointly and severally fined the €90,000 over non-compliance with the contractual construction deadlines.

The commercial register lists the real beneficiary of both companies as businessman Rauno Teder, ERR reports.

As of now, 79 percent of thee development's surface area lacks the correct permit to use, which means the fine should have been as high as €151,000.

The developers did not agree to pay that sum, leading to negotiations on an out-of-court settlement beginning.

The €90,000 is to be paid to the City of Tallinn in three installments.

In addition, the contract has been altered to require the developer to build 100 percent of the promenade area, instead of the previous 75 percent. This must be completed no later than the end of 2028.

The building deadlines for properties at Kai tänav 4, Kuunari tänav 1 and Laeva tänav 1  were also excluded from the contract, while the city only requires the completion of publicly used roads and city squares by the deadline.

In January 2021, an Internal Security Service (ISS) investigation into goings on with the Porto Franco project revealed allegations of bribery, an illegal donation of a million euros, and money laundering activities aimed at concealing this activity. This was all linked to the Center Party, in office at both national and capital city levels at the time, and led to the resignation of Jüri Ratas as prime minister and the collapse of the Center-EKRE-Isamaa administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Estonian state wants to clear some shoreline forest to protect birdlife from predators

14:28

Local governments in Estonia in slightly better shape than a year ago

14:04

Minister: Ball now in government's court on teacher wage rise funding source

13:48

City of Tallinn fines Porto Franco developers €90,000 over missed construction deadlines

13:37

HIV rates in Estonia rising even as testing becoming less frequent

12:56

Court gives Metsküla school compromise process another week's extension

12:19

Christmas, New Year tourism will not meet pre-Covid levels

12:05

Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

11:26

Court rules interior ministry defamed reputation of former PPA director

11:11

Estonian women's national football team in 1:0 away victory over Kazakhstan

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.12

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

01.12

Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

30.11

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

01.12

Finnair submits bid to provide Tartu-Helsinki flight route

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

01.12

Tallinn approves detailed plan for quarter between Solaris, Kaubamaja

01.12

Education Minister: 158 high schools in Estonia is too many

12:05

Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: