Martin Helme: Porto Franco case an engineered scandal used to execute coup

News
EKRE chair Martin Helme and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
EKRE chair Martin Helme and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Porto Franco criminal case was an artificially engineered scandal used to execute a coup, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Martin Helme said Wednesday, commenting on Harju County Court's acquittal of all three defendants in the case.

"Will [former Center chair] Jüri Ratas now become prime minister again and the Center-EKRE-Isamaa government return to office?" Helme wrote in a statement. "Will the intervening three years of Kaja Kallas' horrorshow and the decisions made during that time become null and void or be canceled out? After all, the court ruled that no laws have been broken in Porto Franco! Ergo, there was no reason for the government to fall (or rather be taken down).

"It was obvious to all of us from the start that the Porto Franco 'criminal case' was a scandal engineered by the [Estonian Internal Security Service, ISS] and the Prosecutor's Office that was used to execute a coup d'etat in order to place the Reform Party in the government," he claimed. "That has now been clearly confirmed."

Helme asked whether anyone is going to be held accountable for this. "Are the people who came to power thanks to this now going to resign?" he asked. "Are the massive sums spent on 'administering justice,' for which taxpayers have to foot the bill, going to be reimbursed by Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern or Prosecutor General Andres Parmas?"

On the contrary, he continued, the "liberal regime" is entrenching itself.

"More and more new criminal cases are being launched against political opponents, increasingly stringent mind control and censorship is being imposed with the help of the hate speech law, e-voting [online] is being expanded into m-voting [via smart devices], the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules are being abolished so that the opposition can't get a say," Helme asserted.

"Citizens suffering from poverty and humiliation can always be comforted by saying that no matter how bad things get, at least EKRE isn't in power!" he added.

All three defendants in the Porto Franco case — the Center Party, former Center Party secretary general Mihhail Korb and businessman Hillar Teder — were on Wednesday acquitted of charges of influence peddling by Judge Aime Ivanson in the first-tier Harju County Court.

The Porto Franco scandal, which first broke in 2021, led to the breakup of Jüri Ratas' second government, a coalition government consisting of Center, EKRE and Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18:00

Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

17:48

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

17:42

Gallery: Estonian troops return home from deployment in Iraq

17:34

Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

17:33

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

16:46

Ex-prosecutor general: Port of Tallinn saga reveals shortcomings of the system

16:37

Martin Helme: Porto Franco case an engineered scandal used to execute coup

16:30

Teachers willing to come down to 8 percent pay rise as compromise

16:24

Kalle Grünthal to quit EKRE in wake of expenses benefits misuse scandal Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

17.10

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

17.10

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: