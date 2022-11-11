Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court

The first hearing in a corruption case concerning allegations of influence peddling at a Tallinn real estate development which engulfed the Center Party, and led to the collapse of the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition early in 2021, got underway at Harju County Court on Friday.

The trials of businessman Hillar Teder, former Center Party secretary general Mihhail Korb, and the Center Party are the latest in the so-called Porto Franco case.

Teder, Korb and the Center Party stand accused of influence peddling, with the Prosecutor's Office alleging Korb used his position and closeness to Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart to obtain favorable terms for Teder in developing the Porto Franco site, which is close to the capital's ferry and cruise terminal harbor.

In return, Teder allegedly pledged one million euros as a donation to the Center Party.

The Prosecutor's Office also alleges that the Tallinn City Government failed to follow standard practices and principles for setting prices when drawing up an easement fee for the Porto Franco site.

The fee was initially set at €776,580, before being reduced by more than half to €301,000, following an alleged €120,000 to Center by Teder.

Named after the central Tallinn real estate development which was the focal point of the allegations, the Porto Franco case has been divided into several sections. Charges were already brought against Teder and former finance ministry adviser Kersti Kracht, in April 2021, with each spending time in jail as a result.

The current trial is expected to last for around a year, with the last hearing scheduled for August 24, 2023 and a verdict due to arrive next fall.

--

