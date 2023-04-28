Security expert: China does not want to see Russia weakened due to this war

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: ERR
News

The weakening of Russia and the prolongation of its war in Ukraine do not suit China, said security expert Rainer Saks on ETV morning show "Terevisioon." According to Saks, this is the basis for China's actions in regards to peace initiatives.

"Basically, Russia weakening and the prolongation of this war does not suit China," Saks said. "Russia carries some weight for China thanks to it having strategic nuclear weapons. From China's perspective, this creates balance in the world against the U.S. This is a balance that China cannot create by itself."

According to Saks, the fact that Western countries have begun to rearm does not sit well with China either. China's plans regarding Taiwan are in increased jeopardy if the West continues to upgrade its weapons systems. At the same time, Ukraine itself, and even its very existence, are of little importance to China.

The peace initiatives, which China has initiated have not succeeded, Saks said.

"If it can be considered a serious peace initiative at all," Saks added. In his view, it is still more about providing tactical support for Russia.

The war itself will surely go on for some time, at least until Ukraine is able to exert stronger pressure on Russia, Saks said. "However, China will not put the issue of a peace initiative to the side, as they have several objectives. In particular, to secure a better position for themselves in the period after the war," he explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:39

Estonian libretto for Rudolf Tobias' oratorio discovered in old suitcase

17:00

Viru County Court extends Ossipenko's stay in custody further

16:55

Estonian curling pair miss out on semi-final spot after defeat to Norway

16:30

Eesti Gaas lowering prices to €0.64 per cubic meter from June

16:02

Pärnu County builds new shelter for homeless animals

15:32

Nearly 1000 people have bought annual Museum Card in the first two weeks

15:30

Security expert: China does not want to see Russia weakened due to this war

14:50

Nõgene: Fewer Finns staying in Tallinn than before

14:08

EDF Colonel: Russia plans to form new units close to Estonian border

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

10:50

Judge Villem Lapimaa highest paid public servant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: