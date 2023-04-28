Security expert: China does not want to see Russia weakened due to this war

The weakening of Russia and the prolongation of its war in Ukraine do not suit China, said security expert Rainer Saks on ETV morning show "Terevisioon." According to Saks, this is the basis for China's actions in regards to peace initiatives.

"Basically, Russia weakening and the prolongation of this war does not suit China," Saks said. "Russia carries some weight for China thanks to it having strategic nuclear weapons. From China's perspective, this creates balance in the world against the U.S. This is a balance that China cannot create by itself."

According to Saks, the fact that Western countries have begun to rearm does not sit well with China either. China's plans regarding Taiwan are in increased jeopardy if the West continues to upgrade its weapons systems. At the same time, Ukraine itself, and even its very existence, are of little importance to China.

The peace initiatives, which China has initiated have not succeeded, Saks said.

"If it can be considered a serious peace initiative at all," Saks added. In his view, it is still more about providing tactical support for Russia.

The war itself will surely go on for some time, at least until Ukraine is able to exert stronger pressure on Russia, Saks said. "However, China will not put the issue of a peace initiative to the side, as they have several objectives. In particular, to secure a better position for themselves in the period after the war," he explained.

--

