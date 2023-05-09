Health board: Kuressaare tap water not safe to drink on Tuesday

A stomach bug probably caused by contaminated tap water in the city of Kuressaare in Saaremaa is still around and the Health Board discourages people from drinking tap water on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said that over the last 24 hours more people turned to the Kuressaare Hospital ER than during the previous period for 18 cases compared to Sunday's 14.

"While new cases are being registered, the situation is not too difficult and the hospital can manage," she said on the "Terevisioon" morning show.

Härma said that people should still refrain from drinking tap water on Tuesday or boil the water for at least 10 minutes if it cannot be avoided.

She remained hopeful that Tuesday tests would confirm that the E.coli contamination has subsided.

The deputy director also said that if a family member has come down with the bug, the infection could spread via dirty hands etc.

Härma suggested that all evidence points to sewage water having somehow made its way to the city's water supply, while the exact chain of events is being investigated.

She said that the local water company is cooperating with the Health Board and initiated chlorine treatment of the city's waterworks on Monday.

--

