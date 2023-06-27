EU to grant Estonia €40 million to upgrade storm water management systems

News
Flooding in Tallinn.
Flooding in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The European Union is providing Estonian water companies and municipalities with grants totaling €25 million to replace existing drainage systems with ones that are more efficient and environmentally friendly. The vulnerable regions will receive an additional €14 million.

Existing storm water management systems were designed to accommodate previous climatic conditions.

"Climate change projections indicate that extreme and intense rainfall will increase in frequency in the future, which could result in flooding," Olav Ojala, advisor to the ministry of the environment's water division, said.

This water flow in storm water systems tends to overflow, resulting in inundation. It causes problems on the streets and parking lots. "We must urgently repair storm water systems that are no longer operational," Ojala said.

In the most vulnerable coastal and river regions, as well as in urban areas where compacted soils make drainage more difficult, it is necessary to construct natural drainage systems such as ditches and infiltration strips.

"They will then redirect a portion of the water away from the pipe and into the ground. Alternately, water could be directed into a system that delays water flow, such as a ditch or ditch from which water flows out later," Ojala explained.

Moreover, combined sewerage systems, i.e. those in which rainwater and wastewater move concurrently, must be converted to separate systems, as the combined sewer systems cannot handle the unexpected downpour.

"These systems are equipped with storm water overflows that discharge any water that does not fit directly into the inlet. It also mixes with the sewage in such pipelines. This poses an environmental risk," Ojala said.

Local authorities and water companies can apply for EU support.

Raili Kärmas, chief executive officer of the Estonian Waterworks Association (EVEL), said that natural drainage systems lower water companies' costs. This also results in reduced water expenses.

"During drought years, rainwater harvesting techniques, depending on the nature-based system, could be used to utilize rainwater for free, which is both economically and environmentally beneficial for the consumer," Kärmas added.

However, both Kärmas and Ojala said that the support is not sufficient to cover the whole of Estonia. "It is estimated that about €12.5 million will be required to reconstruct the systems in Tartu only. Obviously, the amounts are much higher in Tallinn. It is impossible to replace all of the systems at once but it is important that we address these investments annually," Kärmas said.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:59

At least two new schools to open in Estonia this fall

15:24

President Karis worried about government's excessive use of confidence vote

15:00

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

14:21

Economist: Uneven recession could cause long-term economic decline

13:38

Eesti Gaas has permission to buy natural gas distribution network in Latvia

12:59

Palmer to quit as Nordica CEO

12:12

Külli Taro: Education the best investment in well-being and prosperity

11:30

Visitor numbers at Pärnu hotels yet to return to pre-Covid levels

10:50

EU to grant Estonia €40 million to upgrade storm water management systems

10:10

Tallinn deputy mayor: Free parking available at malls during Song Festival

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

26.06

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

26.06

UK's RAF intercepts 21 Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace in 3 weeks

25.06

Kunnas: Prigozhin destroys official narrative of Ukraine war in Russia

26.06

Meelis Oidsalu: Why did Prigozhin quit?

26.06

XIII Youth Song and Dance Week starts today

26.06

Interior minister: Unrealistic to finish eastern border rebuild before 2025

26.06

EELK suspends popular church minister Jaan Tammsalu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: