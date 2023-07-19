Pärnu County child hospitalized after lightning strike

Ambulance.
Ambulance. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
A child was hospitalized Tuesday morning after lightning struck a house in Pärnu County, daily Postimees reports.

The incident happened as lightning struck a home in the village of Treimaini, Häädemeeste rural municipality, in southwestern Estonia, shattering a window and causing structural damage, as well as starting an interior fire.

Just after 11.20 a.m. on Tuesday, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of the lightning strike and of the injuries to a child who had been standing at a window at the time.

The child was taken to hospital suffering burns, as was a man who was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation; one other adult and two other children present at the property at the time were unharmed.

Fire damage was observed to various fixtures and fittings in the house.

While remaining, or heading, indoors is the correct course of action during a thunderstorm, risks should be further reduced by keeping away from plumbing and running water, electronic and electrical equipment and old-style corded phones, and openings such as windows, doors and porches.

Thunderstorms have hit various parts of the country in recent days.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

