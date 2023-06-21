Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit Estonia on Thursday morning, the Enviroment Agency said on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's storms are expected to hit the western islands in the early morning and will reach eastern Estonia by noon.

"During thunder, heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts above 15 m/s are possible," the agency said.

It has issued a level one "potentially dangerous" warning due to the storm.

The agency still has level two "dangerous" weather warnings in place for forest fires and high air temperatures.

There three warnings in place across Estonia as of June 21, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

