Clouds and thunderstorms over Estonia on Thursday

Kadriorg Park.
Kadriorg Park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Rain clouds will cover Estonia on Thursday morning, clearing by evening.

In western Estonia, the morning will be mostly cloudy. The rain that came down on the islands will make its way to the mainland, along with thunderstorms and hail. The clouds will be thinner in the east, and the weather will remain dry. Winds will be 2 to 8 meter per second, primarily from the south-east, but also from the west on the islands, with thunderstorms accompanied by stronger gusts. The temperature will reach 23 degrees Celsius.

The day is cloudy, but the sky is clear. Expect thunderstorms and heavy rain, with a chance of hail. Winds will blow from the south-east to the west, with gusts varying from 3 to 9, and gusts reaching 13 meters per second near the coast, accompanied by intense thunderstorms. In western Estonia, temperatures remain in the 20s, while temperatures in eastern Estonia will reach 28 degrees.

Evening rain and clouds diminishing from the west. Thunderstorms and showers are still possible in eastern Estonia. By midnight, however, the sky will be clear. On the coast, winds of 3 to 9 meters per second, with gusts as high as 12 meters per second during thunderstorms. The temperature will rise to 21 degrees.

There will be not as much rain as on Thursday, but showers are still probable until Monday in some regions. The air temperature will remain summer-like, fluctuating between 10 and 17 degrees at night and 20 and 27 degrees during the day. The temperature at the shore will be a few degrees cooler.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

