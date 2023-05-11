Kuressaare tap water remained unfit to drink Wednesday

News
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare.
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The public water supply in Kuressaare, capital of Saaremaa, remained unfit for drinking Wednesday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said, following the identification of Escheria coli outbreak.

The company responsible for providing the town's water, Kuressaare Veevärk AS, is continuing with cleaning and also chlorinating the water, following the outbreak which was identified earlier this week.

This process includes draining existing water from the mains (see picture), and replacing it with uncontaminated water.

Firms involved in producing or preparing food and beverages are also not able to use mains water at present.

At the same time, new supplies of bottled water have arrived after a run on products was experienced earlier in the week.

Saaremaa Assistant Rural Municipality Mayor Liis Lepik told ERR that "Educational institutions – schools and kindergartens - are being supplied with bottled water by the municipality."

ER callouts are diminishing also, Lepik added .

Meanwhile, Kärt Sõber, head of the Health Board's infectious diseases department said that gastro-intestinal infections in Kuressaare had been present due to consuming the contaminated water, while there was also a risk of the infection spreading through family contacts.

This made hygiene including hand washing after using the bathroom and before preparing food, keeping separate cutlery, towels etc. for people struck by an infection, and staying away from work if unwell, Sõber said.

Authorities announced at the start of the week that tap water in Kuressaare was not fit to drink or use in food preparation.

Tap water can be used, but should be boiled for a minimum of 10 minutes beforehand, the board says.

The Health Board adds that Kuressaare Veevärk AS is to continue with the cleaning up work in the town until repeat sample readings reveal that the incidence of E.Coli is zero.

Kuressaare authorities have not yet identified who is culpable in regard to the contamination, Lepik said, adding that this will be done via an investigation once the water quality is acceptable again, while Kuressaare Veevärk AS will be required to cooperate with the Health Board, and has pledged to do so.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:24

Ground-breaking Estonian musician Henry Laks dies

12:23

Center willing to drop obstruction if family benefits cut taken out

12:01

Russian citizen visits to Estonia down threefold since before Covid

11:53

Government separates tax changes 'cluster' bill into four parts

11:34

Expert: Estlink-3 connection between Finland and Estonia may be moribund

11:00

Reform-run City of Tartu refuses to approve tax changes

10:27

Global Estonian Report: May 10-17

10:09

Kuressaare tap water remained unfit to drink Wednesday

09:53

Better internet connection in trains requires 25 new cell towers

09:18

FC Flora book place in Tipner Trophy final

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

10.05

Tallinn Mayor: 'Critical' traffic situation to last at least to year end

10.05

ISS chief on Russia's stage near Narva: It's okay, let people feel good

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Majority of Estonian residents support same-sex marriage

09.05

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

10.05

Bank of Estonia: Number of bad loans might grow if economic recovery slow

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: