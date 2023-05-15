Kuressaare residents must wait until Tuesday to use tap water

While no E.coli was found in the tap water in Kuressaare, Saaremaa on Monday, residents are urged not to use tap water until the Tuesday test samples come back negative too.

The Health Board said that the test samples all came back negative for E.coli on Monday, while residents are urged to allow the water to run for 5 minutes to remove all possible traces of the bacteria in the pipes.

The Saaremaa Municipality government and the local water utility Kuressaare Veevärk agreed on Monday morning that the residents will not be billed for water and sewage for the month of May.

Tap water will be tested again at noon on Tuesday, and should the samples test negative for E.coli, the Health Board will notify people via an SMS message that the contamination has been liquidated.

Safe drinking water is available from water tanks installed in three places in Kuressaare. People have to bring their own receptacles.

People started coming down with diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain in Kuressaare on May 8 and it was determined later that week that the city's water system had been contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!