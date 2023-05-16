Monday's Kuressaare water samples still show contamination

News
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare.
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Water samples taken from Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa were still contaminated on Monday, dashing hopes residents could return to using tap water.

E.coli bacterium was found in tests on a pipeline which had been clear for the last two days, which indicates that it could be residual contamination, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

As E.coli is dangerous to humans, the agency cannot yet allow the use of drinking water in the city.

"Although we had hoped to see zero on the sample line today, the situation is different and the bacterial contamination is not a trivial case to be lightly declared over," said Leena Albreht, head of the Environmental Health Department at the Health Board.

She said it took 1.5 months to finally clear tanks, pipes, and drinking water at a previous incident in Sõmeru in Lääne-Viru County. In that case, 545 people fell ill and 100 needed treatment in hospital.

At a crisis meeting on Tuesday between Saaremaa Municipality, water company Kuressaare Veevärk, the health board and other partners discussions were held about allowing residents to drink tap water in areas where tests are clear for three days.

Exceptions can be allowed if it is possible to isolate the clean water from contamination, it was said. But no final decisions were made.

Albreht said the agency would still recommend risk groups and children should not drink this water.

The Health Board said people in Kuressaare need to be prepared that this process may take longer than expected and clean drinking water may not return for some time.

On Monday, water was allowed to flow out of pipelines to try and shift the contaminated water. Problems arise when contaminated water pools at the end of pipes.

The number of people being admitted to hospital is stable. Thirteen people were admitted on Sunday and 12 were admitted between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon for stomach complaints.

Medical help can be obtained from a family doctor or by calling the family doctor's helpline 1220.

Clean drinking water can be collected in a container from tanks in Kuressaare between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:44

Seeder will not run for Isamaa chairman again

20:14

PM Kallas compares opposition's actions to the conduct of prewar Russia Updated

19:48

E-scooter road insurance policy details not yet finalized

19:18

Monday's Kuressaare water samples still show contamination

18:18

Estonia training Ukrainian civil servants for EU accession process

18:00

Tänak: I felt we were a year behind the others back in Croatia

17:29

Maris Lauri: Opposition looking for several crises

16:50

Most Estonian banks' current account interest rates remain close to zero

16:12

Kristiina Alliksaar tight-lipped on culture ministry secretary general post

15:37

Entomologist: A good year for mosquitos

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

13.05

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case

09:01

Population statistics 2022: Record low births, all time high migration

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

15.05

Estonia's biggest defense exercise Spring Storm starts

12:04

EKRE leader warns of dissent spilling over onto the streets Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: