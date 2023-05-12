LMC 2023 watch again: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life

U.S.-Europe relations, support for Ukraine, defense and security, Europe's future, and relations with Russia were discussed in the opening panel of the 2023 Lennart Meri Conference. Watch the session again below.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte, British historian and author Timothy Garton Ash, and European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager took part in the discussion, moderated by journalist Constanze Stelzenmüller.

The theme of the conference this year is "Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life." It is taken from the text "La Vita Nuova" by the 13th-14th century Florentine poet, Dante Alighieri.

The meaning of this phrase has often been debated, but in the context of the conference it refers to the new security and international order arrangements that will be needed following the return of large-scale war to Europe. As Fiona Hill has asked: How do we reconfigure ourselves internationally to deal with this?

A year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war is still ravaging Ukraine with far-reaching implications not only for Europe, but also for other regions, for the system of international organizations, and for the rule of law. It has marked the end of the post-World War II security architecture in Europe and threatened the wider international order.

LMC 2023 will consider the new, emerging international system and the changing roles of different countries, regions, and institutions.

The full agenda for the LMC talks to be broadcast by ERR News can be found at the link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!