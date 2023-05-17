Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

News
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn will lower its land tax rate from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent for next year. The city is set to take a hit to its income even though it is the maximum tax rate permitted.

The tax rate will be 0.5 percent of the taxable value of land for residential and agricultural land and 1 percent for other types of land. Tallinn homeowners will not have to pay tax for up to 1,500 square meters of residential land. Homeowners whose property is on land that has several registered uses will also qualify for the exemption from this year.

This concerns around 25,300 homeowners in Tallinn, with the additional exemption to cost the city €248,000 in 2024.

The taxable value of land changed all over Estonia as a result of the regular land valuation of 2022, with the price of land going up 6.8 times on average from the last valuation in 2001.

To avoid a situation where landowners would have to pay many times what they did previously, the maximum tax rate was reduced from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent for residential and agricultural land and 1 percent for other types of land.

Forecasts put Tallinn's land tax receipt for 2024 at €25.1 million, down €300,000 from this year.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

watch again

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:05

FT: Kallas pleads with local companies to stop trade with Russia

19:25

Former foreign minister confirms run for Isamaa leadership

18:37

Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

18:25

Police investigating company helping conscripts avoid military service

18:11

Riigikogu issues support statement for Ukraine's NATO membership

17:59

European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024

17:51

Expert: Selling solar electricity to grid will become costlier

17:20

Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

16:51

Prime minister declines call to apologize over opposition Russia remarks

16:22

25,000 musicians gather under arch for Youth Song Festival rehearsals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

16.05

Population statistics 2022: Record low births, all time high migration

16.05

Latvia to revert to historic name when referring to Kaliningrad exclave

14:13

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds Updated

16.05

PM Kallas compares opposition's actions to the conduct of prewar Russia Updated

11:45

Linnahall – What is to be done?

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: