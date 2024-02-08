Land tax receipt to fall short of last year's level

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) will be sending out 442,000 land tax notices this year in the total sum of €58.8 million.

Head of land tax services for MTA Riita Parksepp said that the total receipt is affected by the land tax increase ceiling and the lowering of local government land tax rates.

"Even though the value of land has grown 8.3 times since the last valuation, the total land tax receipt sum will not grow. While more people have to pay land tax this year, receipt will be lower," Parksepp said.

In 2023, the MTA issued 398,000 tax notices worth €59.14 million.

Legislative changes have lowered the maximum tax rates local governments can levy, while in order to avoid a price shock following the recent land valuation, annual hikes were capped at 10 percent or €5.

The protection mechanism is applied when the land tax amount for a cadastral unit (before exemptions and discounts) is more than 10 percent higher than the land tax amount for the previous period. If a cadastral unit has tax exemptions or discounts, the land tax in 2024 may differ by more than 10 percent from the previous year. This year, all existing tax exemptions and discounts remain in place.

Tax notices will reach people during February via email, text message or postal mail. It is already possible to familiarize oneself with the notice and pay the land tax in the Estonian Tax and Customs Board's (MTA) e-services environment.

A land tax of up to €64 for land located in any local government unit must be paid in one installment by April 1. For land tax exceeding €64, at least half must be paid by April 1, but not less than €64. The remaining part of the land tax can be paid by October 1 at the latest.

Land tax is a national tax established by the Land Tax Act, which taxes all land in Estonia and is fully allocated to local government budgets.

--

