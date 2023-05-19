Colonel: Weather to favor offensive operations in Ukraine

Eero Rebo.
Eero Rebo. Source: ERR
Both sides are continuing local attacks, while the gradually improving weather conditions favor offensive operations, said Col. Eero Rebo, commander of the Estonian Defense League Headquarters.

Col. Rebo said that both Russia and Ukraine have staged local, company-level offensives along the entire front, while there have been no major breakthroughs and both sides have held on to their positions.

"But the weather keeps improving, which will benefit offensive operations," he emphasized.

The main focus is still on Bakhmut. While Russian units have gained some ground inside the city, Ukraine has reclaimed territoiry around it.

Rebo said that the Russian side is making visible preparations for defending their positions, constructing defensive structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast where a three-line reinforced position is visible, with settlements defended on all sides, mine fields and so-called dragon's teeth to obstruct vehicles.

The colonel added that military activity is taking place not just on the 850-kilometer front but beyond it on both sides using indirect fire and drones.

Russia assembling 25th army

The Defense League's chief of staff also said that Russia is trying to offset its considerable losses by recruiting new troops and has, in addition to complementing existing units, started creating new ones, including new battalions but also the 25th army.

An army is made up of several different types of units, divisions, corps and special forces the number, type and purpose of which depends on its tasks. An army typically has between 100,000 and 300,000 troops.

Rebo added that there are reports of prisoners being recruited in Tyumen Oblast, in addition to the mobilization of ordinary citizens.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

