President Karis presents awards to Estonia's young scientists of the year

The presentation of Estonia's 2023 Young Scientist of the Year Awards.
The presentation of Estonia's 2023 Young Scientist of the Year Awards. Source: Priiit Mürk/ERR
Estonian President Alar Karis handed out the prizes to the winners of this year's best young scientists of the year at a ceremony in Tallinn on Tuesday. Kaspar Tootsi was given the prize for best young scientist, while Kuno Kasak was named young environmental scientist of the year and Dmytro Fishman took home the award for 2023's best young IT scientist.

The Young Scientist Awards are given out annually to outstanding researchers aged 35 or under who are carrying out their work at Estonian or foreign research institutions or universities, and come with a cash prize of €5,000.

The winner of this year's Young Scientist Award, Kaspar Tootsi, is a medical lecturer in orthopedics at the University of Tartu Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum). Tootsi's research explores innovative solutions to orthopedic conditions, in particular osteoarthritis.

Young Environmental Scientist of the year Kuno Kasak is an associate professor of environmental engineering at the University of Tartu. Kasak's research focuses on carbon cycling processes in restored wetlands.

Young IT Scientist of the year Dmytro Fishman is a lecturer in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Tartu. Fishman's work focuses on training artificial intelligence models to analyze biomedical imaging data. He is also the founder of Better Medicine, a start-up company developing general-purpose medical artificial intelligence.

The Young Scientist Award is funded by Väino Kaldoja, the Young IT Scientist Award is funded by the Microsoft Development Centre in Estonia and the Young Environmental Scientist Award is supported by Estonian confectionary company Chocolala OÜ.

Editor: Michael Cole

