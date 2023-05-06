Nõgene: University of Tartu could open a college in Ukraine

Former Vanemuine Theater director, Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene proposed opening a University of Tartu college in Ukraine once the war ends at the Tartu Vision Conference on May 5.

"The rebuilding of Ukraine will need to go beyond brick and mortar. It also means education. A lot of people have left Ukraine, including teachers, professors and scientists. As the University of Tartu maintains branches in Pärnu, Narva, Tallinn and Viljandi, perhaps this is the time to consider and debate opening the next UT college in Ukraine once the war ends," Nõgene said Friday.

The executive participated in the conference's "Tartu's Role in the World" panel.

The Tartu Vision Conference served as the starting point for the city's new development plan until 2035. It was organized by the City of Tartu and the University of Tartu's Sustainable Development Center.

Other speakers included animal ecologist Tuul Sepp, businessmen Tõnu Runnel and Margo Külaots, director and actor Elise Metsanurk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!