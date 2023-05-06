Nõgene: University of Tartu could open a college in Ukraine

News
Paavo Nõgene.
Paavo Nõgene. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Former Vanemuine Theater director, Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene proposed opening a University of Tartu college in Ukraine once the war ends at the Tartu Vision Conference on May 5.

"The rebuilding of Ukraine will need to go beyond brick and mortar. It also means education. A lot of people have left Ukraine, including teachers, professors and scientists. As the University of Tartu maintains branches in Pärnu, Narva, Tallinn and Viljandi, perhaps this is the time to consider and debate opening the next UT college in Ukraine once the war ends," Nõgene said Friday.

The executive participated in the conference's "Tartu's Role in the World" panel.

The Tartu Vision Conference served as the starting point for the city's new development plan until 2035. It was organized by the City of Tartu and the University of Tartu's Sustainable Development Center.

Other speakers included animal ecologist Tuul Sepp, businessmen Tõnu Runnel and Margo Külaots, director and actor Elise Metsanurk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:31

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

11:40

Foreign ministry announces chance to meet Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

11:14

Rainer Saks: Wagner Group no longer of much consequence in Ukraine war

10:34

Climate minister proposes Keit Kasemets as new secretary general

10:14

CEO: No problems with Elektrilevi being part of Eesti Energia

09:55

South Estonia snap military exercise goes ahead

09:15

Nõgene: University of Tartu could open a college in Ukraine

09:00

Estonian, US navies working together in coastal patrols

08:58

Climate minister: Estonia needs a garbage burning tax

07:56

ERR carries all the day's events from London as King Charles III is crowned

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

05.05

Müller: Interest rate hikes must prove their effects before next step taken

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

05.05

Economy minister: We want to get unpleasant decisions made quickly

05.05

Deminers destroy 2,500 unexploded World War II aircraft bombs

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

05.05

Family Law amendments will extend same-sex couples' parental rights

05.05

Orthodox church drops request to hold a service on May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: