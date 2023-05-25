Danilson-Järg announces candidacy for Isamaa leadership role

Former Estonian Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg has announced that she will run for the role of Isamaa Party Chair. Danilson-Järg joins Tõnis Lukas and Urmas Reinsalu, who have already declared their aims to become the party's new leader.

"I decided to run for chair because the Isamaa party needs a refresh in terms of content, image and leadership. In terms of policy content, the main focus must be on promoting the Estonian economy, both in short and longer term. The well-being of our people and country depends first and foremost on stable economic growth. However, the Estonian economy is currently doing badly in comparison to other countries in similar situations," Danilson-Järg said.

According to Danilson-Järg, Isamaa's image also needs to change.

"Isamaa has always stood for stable values, but at the same time has been open to innovation and changes that benefit the public. Unfortunately, the party's current image does not correspond to its actual substance and so the situation needs to change. We need to position ourselves more clearly in the Estonian political landscape and appeal to a wider constituency," said Danilson-Järg.

Danilson-Järg added that the party's leadership is also in need of a reshuffle.

"More effective leadership is definitely a prerequisite for increasing support for the party. We need to make sure that everyone in the party knows their role and prospects. Greater involvement, communication with party members and strengthening the role of the leadership are all needed. Isamaa has many prominent figures, but if we want the party to be sustainable, a rejuvenation process is necessary. To do this, we need to create an attractive atmosphere and offer opportunities to newcomers. We must not stay in our comfort zone," Danilson-Järg said.

The former justice minister added, that Isamaa needs more energy and impetus in order to rise to its former heights, and so this is what she wants to bring to the party's leadership.

Danilson-Järg served as Estonian Minister of Justice from July 18, 2022 to April 17, 2023. In the recent Riigikogu elections, she ran as a candidate in the third district of Tallinn, Mustamäe and Nõmme, receiving just 409 votes and failing to win a seat in parliament.

In a letter sent to his party colleagues on May 15, Isamaa's current chair Helir-Valdor Seeder, announced that he would not be standing for re-election at the party assembly on 10 June 10. The deadline for submitting nominations for the role of Isamaa chair is May 25. Riigikogu members Tõnis Lukas and Urmas Reinsalu have already officially announced their candidacy for the role.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!