Outgoing Isamaa ministers' advisers expecting a month's salary in severance

Isamaa will not be part of the new government coalition (Photo is illustrative..
Isamaa will not be part of the new government coalition (Photo is illustrative.. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Political advisers to Isamaa ministers, who are members of the outgoing Estonian government will most likely receive one month's salary as severance pay. Isamaa has not been invited to join the new government coalition, so neither the party's ministers nor their political advisers will be able to continue in their current posts.

Advisers to outgoing Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas will receive one month's salary in severance pay, ministry spokesperson Mari Annus told ERR on Friday. Lukas' advisers are Marit Sepma, Kalmar Kurs and Juhani Jaeger. Their monthly salary while in the role, was €2,835, Annus said.

Outgoing Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg has already approved the payment of a one-off bonus to her political advisers in line with the amount received by advisers to the Minister of Education and Research. Danilson-Järg's advisers Ines Vapper and Andres Luus are set to receive €2,900 while Katrin Kiisk will get €2,280.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Liisa Toots told ERR, that none of outgoing foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu's have received any severance payments up to now. She was also unable to say whether the issue might be on the agenda for the near future.

Ministry of Economics and Communications spokesperson Laura Laaster was not yet able to confirm whether advisers to Kristjan Järvan, the outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology were in line to receive severance pay. "At the moment it is not yet known, but (the issue) will probably be settled next week.  In the past, advisers to ministers have usually received one month's salary as severance pay," Laaster said.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Kady-Ann Sutt also said, that the issue of possible severance pay for advisers to outgoing Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman had not yet been decided.

She added, that it is also likely to be on the agenda for next week. "My personal expectation is, that the severance amount will be same as one month's salary," Sutt added.

Editor: Michael Cole

