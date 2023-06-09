Some Tallinn and Ida-Viru County vocational schools still teach in Russian

News
Minister of Education and Research Krisitna Kallas (Eesti 200).
Minister of Education and Research Krisitna Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

According to Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the issue of Estonian language skills in education is most acute in vocational institutions in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County. Kallas said, that despite the obligation to teach courses using Estonian as the medium of instruction being introduced in 2019, some vocational institutions still teach in Russian.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) told ERR, that while Estonian-language instruction is predominant in the country's general education schools, there are still some vocational education institutions, where Russian as the medium of instruction continues to predominate. Such institutions were required to switch to Estonian-language instruction in 2019.

"We are mainly talking about vocational schools in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County, as there is no Russian-language teaching in vocational schools elsewhere in Estonia," Kallas said.

Kallas added, that the problem relates to certain school owners, who have not ensured that the transition to Estonian-language teaching has taken place. "(Some) school owners have not demanded Estonian-language teaching and have not supervised or controlled it," Kallas explained. "Vocational schools that teach in Russian have been allowed to operate in violation of the law for the past four years."

Kallas said, that while there are several problematic schools, it is not yet possible to name specific schools, it is not possible to name them before the information in the monitoring reports has been confirmed. The ministry will then be able to better assess the situation and iron out plans to ensure vocational education institutions using Russian as the medium of instruction can switch to Estonian-language teaching as soon as possible.

According to Kallas, the monitoring of vocational schools has been completed and the reports are expected to be made public next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:28

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

15:22

Some Tallinn and Ida-Viru County vocational schools still teach in Russian

15:06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

14:51

Researcher: Flooding in Kakhovka could spread Chernobyl contamination

14:20

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

13:39

Lääneranna municipality remains firm on schools closure

13:11

EKRE and Isamaa each electing next party chairs on Saturday

13:10

Lennart Meri's official car to be displayed at Estonian War Museum

12:12

Regional minister: Islands may also need special representative in future

12:11

Politicians: Exact person to be next NATO secretary general not main issue

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

08.06

Government confirms Estonia will not participate in EXPO 2025

08.06

Spike in Russian GPS interference hit Estonia in early June

07.06

Survey: Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

07.06

Elron introduces new passenger regulations for travel on Estonian trains

08.06

Criminal proceedings brought against Olerex on suspicion of bio-fuel fraud

08.06

Jewish group suspends membership of Estonia's national minority council Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: