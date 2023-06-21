Ilmar Raag becomes member of Parempoolsed

Filmmaker and communication expert Ilmar Raag, who stood as a candidate for Parempoolsed in this year's Riigikogu elections, officially became a member of the party on June 12.

According to a press release from extra-parliamentary party Parempoolsed, Raag decided to join the party as he is unhappy with the current government's decisions on taxation.

"Raag's final decision to join the party was prompted by the uncompetitive and ill-considered tax increases for businesses. Raag agrees with Parempoolsed, that the current plans for tax increases will not lead to growth for the Estonian economy and that what is needed instead is extensive cuts in state spending," the party said.

Ilmar Raag stood as a candidate in the 2023 Riigikogu elections as Parempoolsed's frontrunner in the Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine electoral district, winning 1,131 votes.

Parempoolsed also announced that musician and Kaarel Kose, a musician and coordinator of international cooperation projects in the Harju County Association of Local Authorities, has joined the party.

Like Raag, Kose ran as a candidate on Parempoolsed's list in the Riigikogu elections, collecting 426 votes in Pärnu County.

According to Parempoolsed, the party now has over 600 members. However, as of Wednesday morning, the Estonian Business Register states the party has 598.

According to a Kantar Emor survey commissioned by ERR, Parempoolsed was supported by four percent of voters in June. The latest Norstat survey put support for Parempoolsed at 2.5 percent. In the 2023 Riigikogu elections, the party won 2.3 percent of the vote.

