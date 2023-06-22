Farmers struggling with crops, livestock due to dry weather

News
The droughts due to long heat waves are becoming more frequent in Estonia.
The droughts due to long heat waves are becoming more frequent in Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Farmers across Estonia say their crops and livestock are struggling due to the drier-than-average weather.

This year's lack of rain and long drought has affected the majority of farms in Estonia this year.

Dry and yellowing fields are a common sight across the country this year, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Andres Oopkaup, chairman of the Farmers Cooperative KEVILI, representing rapeseed and grain growers, said the main concern is money. Farmers have made large investments but are reaping little reward this year.

"Fertiliser was still €800 a tonne in the spring, which was quite expensive. We have been fertilizing the fields with this expensive fertilizer and, actually, we have got a result where we are unlikely to get anything back. Here in this field, it's 27 hectares - I think about a dozen hectares here have been practically destroyed," he said.

While all farmers have suffered, livestock farmers have been hit hardest as there is a lack of silage to feed their animals, said farmer Kervin Adamson.

"Unfortunately, if the rains stop and the crops don't grow, the only option is to take your animals to the meat processing plant. Unfortunately, if you have no food for your animals, there is no other alternative," he said.

Thursday's downpour was too little, too late.

Adamson said the rain can now only affect the quality of the grain, while Oopkaup stated that this year's harvest will be poor.

"If we compare, for example, with last year's yields, it is already safe to say that they have fallen considerably. As last year's May rainfall was two to five times higher than this year's May, depending on the region, and May is also the month in which the yield is set," said Adamson.

"We'll probably still produce a million tonnes in Estonia, but that's still a gross reduction of almost half," said Oopkaup.

Many farmers think a state of emergency should be declared, AK said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:10

Farmers struggling with crops, livestock due to dry weather

18:33

Tsahkna discusses Ukraine, NATO summit with new Finnish foreign minister

17:25

EU contributes €928 million to Rail Baltica's construction

16:41

Six-month Euribor slowly climbs up

16:25

Hundreds of ticks lurking in Tallinn's green areas

16:00

Education Ministry wants to hold state exams ahead of schools' entry exams

15:39

Court overrules dismissal of former PPA head Elmar Vaher

15:18

Net interest income of Estonian banks highest in the euro area

15:16

Speaker: We will discuss future steps in the Board of the Riigikogu

14:54

Jüri Ratas: Supreme Court ruling provides legal clarity

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.06

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage

21.06

Sweden's weak economy prompts Estonian exporters to seek new markets

21.06

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

20.06

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

21.06

Inflation contributes to rise in substance use

20.06

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

10:02

Supreme Court throws out challenge to decision to quash filibustering

07:16

Clouds and thunderstorms over Estonia on Thursday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: