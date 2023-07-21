Vendace fishing restricted on Peipsi järv as quotas reached

A fishing boat on Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus).
A fishing boat on Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus). Source: Ministry of Regional Affairs
Open water fishing of vendace, a common freshwater whitefish, is now forbidden on Peipsi järv for the rest of the year, since quota levels have been attained, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture says.

Shoreline traps are also subject to the ban, which extends to the Läämijärv and Pihkva järv system, though the use of box traps (Kastmõrd) and traps laid out in a row (Mõrrajada, also fyke net) is still permissible.

Regional Minister Madis Kallas (SDE) said: "While this year, it is no longer permitted to catch vendace via open water fishing and shoreline traps, thanks to the implementation of individual quotas it is viable to continue using other methods; the quota for this has not yet been exhausted."

Fried vendace is a common summer dish in Estonia and Finland. Source: V7 / Wikimedia Commons

The vendace (Coregonus albula) population has steadily falling in the three interconnected lakes which extend along much of Estonia's Eastern border, namely Peipsi järv, Lämmijärv and Pihkva järv (see image below), mainly due to unfavorable natural conditions prevailing which do not favor the growth of stock.

For this reason, the quota has also been cut progressively down the years.

From this year, individual quotas based on fish populations will be implemented on the three lakes – as noted two categories of fishing quotas are already used up. Across all four categories, the quota comes to 10 tonnes of vendace.

The quota is based on government regulations No. 105 of November 11, 2022.

Landsat image of the (from North to South) Peipsi järv, Lämmijärv, Pihkva järv lake system. Source: NASA/Wikimedia Commons

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture

