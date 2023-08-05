Regional Minister Madis Kallas to award €8.6 million to Estonian fisheries

Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) signed the award conditions for Estonian research institutions to receive €8.6 million for collaboration with businesses on the development of Estonian fisheries.

The primary objective of the support is to encourage cooperation between businesses, non-profit organizations, and research and development institutions active in the fields of fisheries, aquaculture and exploitation of aquatic living resources.

"In brief, the university will analyze the current situation and propose new solutions to increase fisheries yields, become more environmentally sustainable, and guarantee the next generation of fishers," Kallas said.

"We hope that the collaboration will generate innovative ideas that will lead to positive economic outcomes, a smaller environmental imprint, and a better image for our fisheries," he added.

This support measure has a budget of €8,657,000, of which €3,121,000 is allocated for the transfer of knowledge in fisheries, €1,415,000 for the transfer of knowledge in aquaculture, and €4,121,000 for the transfer of knowledge in the exploitation of living aquatic resources.

"Beneficiaries are also required to gather and evaluate data, as well as coordinate information campaigns. Support is also contingent on close cooperation with economic operators and local fisheries action groups," Annika Teino, head of the fisheries department, explained.

