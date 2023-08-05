Regional Minister Madis Kallas to award €8.6 million to Estonian fisheries

News
Saaremaa fishing boats.
Saaremaa fishing boats. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) signed the award conditions for Estonian research institutions to receive €8.6 million for collaboration with businesses on the development of Estonian fisheries.

The primary objective of the support is to encourage cooperation between businesses, non-profit organizations, and research and development institutions active in the fields of fisheries, aquaculture and exploitation of aquatic living resources.

"In brief, the university will analyze the current situation and propose new solutions to increase fisheries yields, become more environmentally sustainable, and guarantee the next generation of fishers," Kallas said.

"We hope that the collaboration will generate innovative ideas that will lead to positive economic outcomes, a smaller environmental imprint, and a better image for our fisheries," he added.

This support measure has a budget of €8,657,000, of which €3,121,000 is allocated for the transfer of knowledge in fisheries, €1,415,000 for the transfer of knowledge in aquaculture, and €4,121,000 for the transfer of knowledge in the exploitation of living aquatic resources.

"Beneficiaries are also required to gather and evaluate data, as well as coordinate information campaigns. Support is also contingent on close cooperation with economic operators and local fisheries action groups," Annika Teino, head of the fisheries department, explained.

Fishing boat. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

Narva division of Center Party supports Tanel Kiik's bid for leadership

15:35

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

15:10

Song and dance festival for people with special needs starts in Viljandi

13:31

Regional Minister Madis Kallas to award €8.6 million to Estonian fisheries

13:19

RMK invites to celebrate Nature Day with organized hikes across Estonia

12:00

Reinsalu: Allegation of improper conduct by president's office very serious

11:04

Agency: Pharmacy ban on homeopathic 'medicines' will not help

09:55

'Estonian Manors' concert series comes back for 25th time

09:23

Ironman brings traffic restrictions in Tallinn, Harju County this weekend

09:01

Heads of Foreign Affairs Committees of Baltic States to visit Taiwan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

04.08

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

04.08

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

04.08

Venice's old town gets fewer visitors per capita than Tallinn's

04.08

Estonia's local bus lines may start crossing into Latvia from autumn

04.08

Coalition proposes sweeping changes to vocational education

04.08

EDF colonel: Russia cannot break through Ukraine's positions in near future

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: