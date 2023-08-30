Quotas for Estonian herring fishing will be decided in October

Tuesday, the European Commission proposed catch quotas for herring in the Baltic Sea for 2024, which includes a near-total ban on fishing Bothnian herring in Finland. The precise quotas for Estonian fisheries will be determined in October.

Every year, the European Commission proposes catch limits for most fish species, based on scientific advice. These are national quotas that determine how many fish each EU country is allowed to catch in a given year; quotas can be exchanged among EU counties.

The Bothnian herring population has dropped below healthy levels, probably because of low reproduction in recent years and because older herring have become smaller, the commission explains. "The international scientific community believes that the situation is quite serious. The herring stock is close to, or in some places below, the minimal level, and there has been a significant decrease in fish numbers in Finnish and Swedish seas. That is why the Commission suggested closing the targeted fisheries in Finnish and Swedish seas in 2024, as this is the only way to ensure that the stock recovers in the next years and we can fish there again," Vivian Loonela, the head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, said.

Although the European Commission proposed that by-catch of Bothnian herring could be permitted under quota, this is essentially a ban, as herring in the Gulf of Bothnia is caught as a target species, not as a by-catch.

Mart Undrest, the head of the Estonian Fishermen's Association, said that a number of Estonian companies are also fishing Bothnian herring.

"As fishing companies are also owned by Estonians, both the southern and northern shores of the Gulf of Finland are closely monitoring these developments to determine what will happen next. Over the next month, hopefully, all of this information will become clearer," he said.

Estonia is not exempt from herring restrictions ans herring is also subject to quotas in our fisheries. The European Commission has proposed a 20 percent reduction in herring fishing in the Gulf of Riga. The precise nature of these quotas will become clearer in October.

Why does the Commission propose to decrease the Riga herring fishing by 20 percent?

Some central Baltic herring migrate into the Gulf of Riga and in the past this amount of fish has been added to the Riga herring quotas. This year the commission proposes not to add this stock as it would be inconsistent with its proposal to close the targeted Baltic herring fisheries elsewhere. The resulting catch advice for Riga herring is then -23 percent.

What is the situation of the Baltic Sea?

The Baltic Sea is fragile, especially due to its shallowness, limited connection with the ocean and slow water circulation.

The current situation is difficult as important commercial stocks (cod, herring, salmon) are also under additional pressures, notably from habitat loss due to a degradation of the environment both in inland waters as well as in the Baltic Sea itself.

Concerned by the situation of the Baltic Sea, the European Commission is organizing the second edition of the Our Baltic Conference in Palanga, Lithuania, on 29 September 2023. This high-level event will bring together ministers from the eight EU countries surrounding the Baltic Sea (Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Sweden).

