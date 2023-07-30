Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

News
Kalev Stoicescu and Rainer Saks
Kalev Stoicescu and Rainer Saks Source: ERR
News

Security experts Kalev Stoicescu and Rainer Saks believe that Wagner troops near Belarus' borders with Poland and Lithuania are a mere provocation and pose no real threat, Delfi reports.

The PM of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that around one hundred Wagner mercenaries have moved to the Belarusian city of Hrodna near the Suwalki Gap. It is speculated that their purpose is to destabilize the situation on the Polish and Lithuanian borders.

Kalev Stoicescu, chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said that the relocation of Wagner troops is an attempt to intimidate Russia and Belarus' neighbors.

"Their provocations should not be underestimated, while they should also not be made out to be more than they are. They will not achieve anything with a hundred Wagnerians, nor with a thousand."

Security expert Rainer Saks also believes that a hundred mercenaries will achieve little, with potential refugee unrest on Belarus' borders with Poland and Lithuania the only perceivable risk.

While Stoicescu said that the security of the Suwalki Gap is of critical importance also for Estonia, both experts believe events in Belarus do not pose a direct threat to Estonia at this time.

The parliamentary committee chair added that Poland, Lithuania and other NATO countries have sent Wagner a clear message that any attempt by the mercenaries to cross the border will result in their destruction.

Poland and Lithuania are weighing closing their borders with Belarus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:29

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

13:22

Gallery: Day one of the SUME Festival

13:02

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

12:28

Users hope Tallinn will retain its night buses also in winter

12:08

People in Estonia do not recycle enough, while some don't have the chance

11:41

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

29.07

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

29.07

Minister sends military training area compensation regulation for approval

29.07

Central Tartu streets to see traffic restrictions from Monday

29.07

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loans associations number rose in Q2 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

29.07

Fitch downgrades Estonia rating to 'A+', with stable outlook

29.07

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

29.07

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: