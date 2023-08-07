Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

The celebration of Poland's Armed Forces Day on August 15 promises to be the largest parade of Polish military forces since 1989.

Jacek Piotrowski, press representative for Poland's 1st Armored Brigade, told Polish Radio that the August 15 Armed Forces Day parade will be the grandest since 1989.

The parade will feature around 2,000 personnel, 200 pieces of machinery and 90 aircraft. Both American Abrams and Korean K2 main battle tanks will be on display. The parade will be held in Warsaw.

The special status of the Polish Communist Party was abolished in 1989, which is also when civil rights were reinstated. Therefore, the planned parade will be the largest since the end of communism in Poland.

