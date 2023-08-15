PPA to construct six new listening posts on eastern border

The PPA has restricted access to the former Narva tank monument site where a drone surveillance radar will be built.
The PPA has restricted access to the former Narva tank monument site where a drone surveillance radar will be built.
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has signed a contract with KMG OÜ for the construction of six listening posts near the Narva River.

The contract is worth a little over €2 million, with the first positions to be completed by April of 2025.

The first stage will see six listening posts built between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu, while the PPA will soon open a tender for another nine posts between Narva and Vasknarva.

"We want to use these observation stations to have a complete real-time overview of what is happening on the Narva River so we could react to incidents as quickly as possible. Modern unmanned listening posts are invaluable in this role," said Merle Tikk, project manager for the PPA's border development efforts.

Member of the board of tender winner KMG OÜ Indrek Pappel said that the first listening posts will be designed this year after which preparations for construction can begin.

"Considering that we will be working in six locations in and around the city of Narva, we will first have to construct access roads, fences and gates," Pappel said.

The steel listening masts will tower 12-30 meters over the surrounding landscape.

He added that to make the posts operational, KMG will construct additional electrical connections and communications lines.

ERR reported on August 8 that the PPA has restricted car access to the former Narva tank monument site where a drone surveillance radar will be built.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

