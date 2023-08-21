112 emergency number experiences disruption in Estonia early Monday morning

PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A technical issue was behind disruption experienced by the 112 national emergency line in the small hours of Monday, leading to a delay in processing calls.

The Ministry of the Interior says wait times for responses to emergency calls may have been longer than usual, due to the disruption, which started shortly after midnight Sunday.

The emergency center (Häirekeskus) urges all those making an emergency call to stay on the line and not hang up, in the event of a delay.

Janek Murakas, crisis manager at the emergency center, added that the emergency number is allocated strictly for situations that require urgent help.

"We ask that you call the emergency number 112 only in the event of a danger to life, health and well-being, or to property," Murakas said.

The 112 emergency number is pan-European.

The non-emergency national information hotline is 1247.

The family doctor helpline, which can be called for medical advice including on when and whether to present at a doctor's surgery, is 1220.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

112 emergency number experiences disruption in Estonia early Monday morning

