Survey: 69 percent believe Kaja Kallas should resign as prime minister

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talking to the media from the Riigikogu, Monday, August 28, 2023.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talking to the media from the Riigikogu, Monday, August 28, 2023.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents to a recent survey said they thought Kaja Kallas should step down as prime minister, in the wake of controversy over her husband's business activities, and the extent to which she was aware of them.

Compiled by Norstat on behalf of think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), this is the third consecutive week when the same questions have been posed, in the wake of public revelations over the business activities the prime minister's husband had been involved in, more specifically transporting Estonian-made components to the Russian Federation.

The trend so far has shown a rise in support for a resignation on the part of the prime minister.

Respondents were asked the following question: "Do you think that Kaja Kallas should step down from the prime minister post?"

Four options were provided, along with "Can't say": "No," "Preferably no," "Yes," and "Preferably yes."

In the latest Norstat poll, 69 percent answered "Yes" or "Preferably yes."

A week ago, that figure stood at 67 percent, and at 66 percent two weeks ago, the first time the survey was conducted.

In the latest poll, 25 percent of respondents answered "No" or "Preferably no," to the above question, while 6 percent answered "Can't say."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were wide variations again based upon respondents' party preference. Ninety-eight percent of those who say they back the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) were in favor of Kallas' resignation, while the same figure for the other two opposition parties, Isamaa and the Center Party, stood at 93 percent and 92 percent respectively.

Of the three coalition parties, 57 percent of Social Democrat (SDE) supporters said they were in favor of a resignation from Kallas, and 45 percent of Eesti 200-supporting respondents said the same (though 41 percent said she should not).

Of respondents from the prime minister's own party, Reform, 15 percent were in favor of a resignation.

A second question posed by Norstat asked: "Who do you think is primarily to blame for the advent of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' 'eastern transport scandal'?"

Here, 44 percent answered the prime minister herself was primarily to blame, compared with 25 percent who said the prime minister's husband bore the brunt of culpability.

A further 13 percent said the media were primarily to blame, and 7 percent said the opposition were responsible.

12 percent of respondents were undecided.

By party, only 6 percent of Reform supporters who answered the question laid the blame at the prime minister's door, compared with 32 percent who said it was the spouse's fault. A further percent said the media were responsible; 21 percent blamed the opposition.

The majority of EKRE, Center and Isamaa-supporting respondents said Kaja Kallas bore the main responsibility, while for the other two coalition parties, the largest single category, and indeed the overall majority in the case of SDE, said that the prime minister's husband was culpable (51 percent in the case of declared SDE supporters, 31 percent among Eesti 200 supporters).

The above results were the outcome of five separate studies conducted online-only, on Wednesday, September 13.

A total of 1,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

